Nicholas Jakarri Jackson -- Grand Bay, Ala.

GRAND BAY, Ala. -- A celebration of life graveside service for Nicholas Jakarri Jackson, 29, of Grand Bay, Alabama, and formerly of Elloree, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19th, at Granger Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.
The family requests that all attendees adhere to COVID-19 precautions, i.e. face masks and social distancing.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
The family will not be accepting guests at the residence; however, you may contact Bernice Pelzer at 803-596-1179 or 803-378-9984. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
