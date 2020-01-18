{{featured_button_text}}
Nicholas Wagers

ORANGEBURG -- Nicholas Allen Wagers, 21, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at MUSC in Charleston.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road in Orangeburg. The Rev. Henry Cooper and the Rev. Jim Broad will be officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Justin Poole, Derick Worthington, Dillon Kemmerlin, Travis McCroan, Brad Johnson, and Danny Smoak.

Nicholas was born on Oct. 20, 1998, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Richard Allen Wagers Jr. and Stacey Kemmerlin Smoak. Nicholas loved playing video games and watching movies. He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Earline Wagers.

Survivors include his parents, Richard A. Wagers Jr., Stacey K. Smoak (Eric); stepbrother, Danny Smoak; stepsister, Erica Smoak; paternal grandfather, Richard A. Wagers Sr.; maternal grandparents, Walter and Patty Kemmerlin, Karen and David Heddle, Janie Smoak; aunts, Wanda Miller, Brandolyn Heddle, Shannon Culler (Randy), Shelley Beacham (Mark), Jody Kirby (Jonathan); uncle, Donald Kemmerlin (Lisa); special cousin, Kayley Wilkinson; and a number of cousins.

Memorials may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) at 401 Hackensack Ave., 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601.

The family will receive friends at the home of Richard Wagers, Jr., 450 Gue Road in Orangeburg.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Wagers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments