Nicholas Abraham -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Nicholas Abraham, 34, of 1117 Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg.
Mr. Abraham passed away Monday, May 25, in Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30. Masks are required to gain entry to the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence of his father, Mr. James Abraham, 4 Lombardi Court, Orangeburg, between the hours of 7 and 9 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his mother, the Rev. Edna Abraham, at 803-535-0725, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
