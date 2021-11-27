Nettie Summers -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mother Nettie Summers, 94, of 7606 Charleston Highway, died Nov. 21, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in New Covenant United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Friends may call at the residence from 3 to 8 p.m. daily and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

