Nettie “Sister” Steverson Moore -- Neeses
Nettie “Sister” Steverson Moore

NEESES -- The funeral service for Mrs. Nettie “Sister” Steverson Moore, 77, of Neeses will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Cope.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Moore will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

All attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Mrs. Moore passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her residence.

The viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is requesting no visitors due to COVID-19.

Friends may call her daughter and son, Sharon Moore and Tyrone Moore.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

