Nettie ‘Sister’ Steverson Moore -- Neeses
NEESES -- Nettie “Sister” Steverson Moore, 77, of Neeses, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family is requesting no visitors due to COVID-19.

Friends may call her daughter and son, Sharon Moore and Tyrone Moore.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

