Nettie Mae Grimes -- Bamberg
Nettie Mae Grimes -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Nettie Mae Grimes, 95, passed Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute Nursing Home, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

