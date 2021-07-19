Nettie Mae Grimes -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – The funeral for Nettie Mae Grimes, 95, will be held at noon Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, Bamberg, with the Rev. Albert Shuler officiating.

Viewing for the public will be held in the sanctuary of the church one hour before the service.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

