Nettie Mae Grimes -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – The funeral for Nettie Mae Grimes, 95, will be held at noon Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, Bamberg, with the Rev. Albert Shuler officiating.
Viewing for the public will be held in the sanctuary of the church one hour before the service.
Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.