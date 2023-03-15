ORANGEBURG -- Nettie Davis Martin, 91, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away March 13, 2023. Nettie was the wife of the late Conrad Martin. Nettie and Conrad were married in Orangeburg, SC, on October 16, 1953.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Nettie was born in Pine Hill, SC, on January 7, 1932. She attended Pine Hill Community School and Orangeburg High School. Nettie graduated from the Orangeburg Regional Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She worked as a nurse at Bamberg Hospital, Orangeburg Hospital, Private Duty and DHEC District office. "Miss Nettie" was the owner and operator of a day care for15 years. She then went to work at the Orangeburg Health Department. She was honored as the SC State Maternal and Child Health Nurse of the Year in 1990 and as SC State Public Health Nurse of the Year in 1991.

Nettie is survived by four children, Sheryl Davis (Wayne), Robin Leitch (Mac), Cindy Blakeney (Roy) and Beth Newman (Johnny); 14grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with another due in July.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC, 29115, or the charity of your choice.

