ORANGEBURG -- Nettie Davis Martin, 91, of Orangeburg, passed away March 13, 2023. Nettie was the wife of the late Conrad Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

