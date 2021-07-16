 Skip to main content
Nerlon Wroten Jr. -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Nerlon Wroten Jr., 72, currently of Walterboro and formerly of Denmark, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Colleton County Medical Center.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the St. Matthews Church of Deliverance, Denmark. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Denmark Cemetery.

The Carroll Mortuary of Denmark will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

