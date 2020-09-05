 Skip to main content
Neomi Hezekiah -- St. George
Neomi Hezekiah -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Neomi Hezekiah, 80, of St. George, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be held on Monday from 2 to 6 at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, 6701 Johnston Ave., Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 843-563-4332.

