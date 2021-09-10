 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelson Hampton -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Nelson Hampton -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Nelson Hampton, 56, of 951 Whittaker Parkway, died Sept. 9, 2021, at Pruitt Health of Bamberg following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. You may contact his sister, Mary Brown, at 803-747-5855.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News