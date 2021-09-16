Nelson Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside funeral services for Nelson Hampton, 56, of 951 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Hampton died Friday, Sept. 9, at Pruitt Health of Bamberg following a brief illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. You may contact his sister, Mary Brown, at 803-747-5855.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.