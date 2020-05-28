Nelson C. Zimmerman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nelson C. Zimmerman, 65, of 501 Murray Road #453, passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the residence after a brief illness.
Arrangements will be announced by Al Jenkiins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Following CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, there will be no public visitation at the home. Telephone calls will be accepted by his brother, Isaiah "Ike" Simmerman at 803-536-4941.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuenralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nelson Zimmerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.