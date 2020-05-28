Nelson C. Zimmerman -- Orangeburg
Nelson C. Zimmerman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nelson C. Zimmerman, 65, of 501 Murray Road #453, passed Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the residence after a brief illness.

Arrangements will be announced by Al Jenkiins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Following CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, there will be no public visitation at the home. Telephone calls will be accepted by his brother, Isaiah "Ike" Simmerman at 803-536-4941.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuenralhome.com.

