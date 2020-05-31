Nelson C. Zimmerman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nelson C. Zimmerman, 65, of 501 Murray Road, No. 453, Orangeburg, passed May 27, 2020, at the residence after a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Todd Brown, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church officiating.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions during the viewing. There will be no public visitation at the home.
Telephone calls will be accepted by his brother, Isaiah "Ike" Zimmerman at (803) 536-4941.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.