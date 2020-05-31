Nelson C. Zimmerman -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Nelson C. Zimmerman, 65, of 501 Murray Road, No. 453, Orangeburg, passed May 27, 2020, at the residence after a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Todd Brown, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church officiating.

Public viewing will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions during the viewing. There will be no public visitation at the home.

Telephone calls will be accepted by his brother, Isaiah "Ike" Zimmerman at (803) 536-4941.

