ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Mrs. Nellie Young Brown, 88, of 2522 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her husband, Deacon Ellison Brown, 2522 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

