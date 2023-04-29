ORANGEBURG - Mrs. Nellie Young Brown, 88, of 2522 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, SC, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her husband, Deacon Ellison Brown, 2522 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.