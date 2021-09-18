Nell Patten Roquemore -- Lakeland, Ga.

She worked tirelessly to build a better community for her friends and neighbors. She served them all well, including as former mayor pro tem of Lakeland, past president of the Lanier County Garden Club, Lakeland postmaster, school teacher, secretary to generals at Moody Air Force Base, and as co-Chair of Let's Improve Lanier's Appearance (LILA). Nell's dedication to LILA evolved into a lifelong beautification initiative, most recently establishing the Milltown Murals project, for which Lakeland was proclaimed “Georgia's Historic Mural City,” by Nell's friend and then-Gov. Sonny Perdue.

Nell was an extensive traveler and linguist, having traveled to every continent except Antarctica, and yet, her heart never left Lanier County. She was enthusiastic about many things, she loved golf, she loved bridge, and she surely loved her husband. She was passionate about words, always reading, writing or thoroughly enjoying a word game, especially crossword puzzles and Scrabble. She was also someone who believed everyone should be able to dance -- her birthday celebration developed into an annual ball that became a tradition after Bill Roquemore passed away in 1997 and continued for 20 years, including family, friends, and later welcoming the entire community. She so loved dancing that she competed in Valdosta's "Dancing with the Stars" competition at the age of 94 and waltzed her way to victory (for charity, of course).