Nell Ott Fogle -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nell Ott Fogle, 96, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends following the interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Bolen, Kenny Mack, Randall Miller, Ronnie Bolen, Jackie Valentine and Edward Hayden.

Mrs. Fogle was born on Aug. 10, 1924, in Cope. She was the daughter if the late Owen Earl Ott Jr. and the late Geneva Ott. She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Fogle.

Survivors include her son, Johnny Earl Fogle (Joyce) of Charleston; daughter, Deryl Ard of the Canaan Community, Cope; two granddaughters, Melissa Arnold, Lauren Fogle Dickerson (Jared); great-granddaughter, Alexus Arnold; sister, Mary Mack (Truett) of Cope; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.