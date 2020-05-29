Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso -- Fayetteville, Ga.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Mrs. Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso, 45, of Fayetteville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Piedmont Fayetteville Hospital, Fayetteville.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Mrs. Katherine Huggins, 1260 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, S.C., between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m., or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

