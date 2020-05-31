Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso -- Fayetteville, Ga.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso, 45, of Fayetteville, Ga.
Mrs. Sheard-Danso passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Piedmont Fayetteville Hospital, Fayetteville.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Mrs. Katherine Huggins, 1260 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nekeia Sheard-Danso as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.