Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso -- Fayetteville, Ga.
0 comments

Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso -- Fayetteville, Ga.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso, 45, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Mrs. Sheard-Danso passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Piedmont Fayetteville Hospital, Fayetteville.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Mrs. Katherine Huggins, 1260 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nekeia Sheard-Danso as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News