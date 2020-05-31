Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso -- Fayetteville, Ga.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Private graveside services will be held for Mrs. Nekeia Laquan Sheard-Danso, 45, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Mrs. Sheard-Danso passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Piedmont Fayetteville Hospital, Fayetteville.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

Friends may call at the residence of her aunt, Mrs. Katherine Huggins, 1260 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, between the hours of 5 and 9 p.m. or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nekeia Sheard-Danso as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.