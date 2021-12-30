Neil T. ‘DeDe’ Myers -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Neil T. “DeDe” Myers, 91 years of age, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

DeDe was born in Branchville, a son of the late Lewis J. Myers and Stella Zeigler Myers. He loved spending time with his family. DeDe served in the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Roadway Express.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Thompson Cemetery in Branchville, with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edisto Home Care and Hospice, in care of Halo Account, 1180 Boulevard St., Suite A, Orangeburg, SC 29115, or Magnolias of Santee, in care of Magnolias fund, 118 Britain St., Santee, SC 29142.

DeDe is survived by a son, Neil T. “Tommy” Myers (Marie) of Summerville; a daughter, Nancy M. Gurley (John) of Harleyville; six granddaughters, Ashley Myers of North, Brandy Myers of Orangeburg, Victoria, Addison, Cameron Jean of Summerville, Merissa Sweatman of Holly Hill; one grandson, Justin Gurley of Harleyville; four sisters, Diane Dukes, Linda Spires (ET), Gail Gaskins (David) and Bertie Jeffcoat (Roger); and a number of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty E. Myers; one sister, Ruby M. Ott; and three brothers, Jack Myers, Newton Myers and Melton Myers. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com