Nathaniel Walker -- Bamberg
Nathaniel Walker -- Bamberg

Nathaniel Walker

BAMBERG -- Nathaniel Walker, 71, of 1272 Calhoun St., died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing will be held at the chapel from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The family asks that all wear a face mask and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

