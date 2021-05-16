 Skip to main content
Nathaniel 'Walk' Riley -- St. George
Nathaniel 'Walk' Riley -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel "Walk" Riley, 73, of St. George, will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. James Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Husser officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

