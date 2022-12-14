 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nathaniel Vanzego -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Nathaniel Vanzego, 54, of 606 Elm St., Bamberg, SC 29003, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Emmanuel AME Cemetery.

He died Dec. 12 after an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

