Nathaniel Robinson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Nathaniel Robinson, 51, of 260 Fairey St., Orangeburg, died Jan. 10, 2023, at his residence following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple. Burial follows at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.