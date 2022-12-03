Nathaniel Prezzy -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Nathaniel Prezzy, 85, of Holly Hill, will be held at 1:30 Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocols must be followed during visitation.