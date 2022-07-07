Nathaniel Par Riggins -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Nathaniel Par Riggins, 86, of 8798 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, formerly of Norfolk, Virginia, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, followed by interment at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant is officiating and eulogy by Pastor William Davis.

Mr. Riggins passed away Monday, July 5. at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit at the residence between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. A mask is required during visitation.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.