 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nathaniel Par Riggins -- Santee

  • 0
Nathaniel Par Riggins

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Nathaniel Par Riggins, 86, of 8798 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, formerly of Norfolk, Virginia, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, followed by interment at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Santee. The Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant is officiating and eulogy by Pastor William Davis.

Mr. Riggins passed away Monday, July 5. at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Family and friends may visit at the residence between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. A mask is required during visitation.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News