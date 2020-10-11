 Skip to main content
Nathaniel 'Nee' Davis -- Reevesville
REEVESVILLE -- Nathaniel Davis “Nee”, 91, of Reevesville, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at NHC of Charleston.

Viewing will be held Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6710 Johnston Ave., Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843-) 563-4332.

