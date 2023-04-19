ELLOREE -- Graveside Services for Mr. Nathaniel Mack, 66, of 81 Goldenrod Lane, will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Granger Baptist Church, with Evangelist Joseph King officiating.

Public viewing is scheduled from 2:00 until 6:00 PM Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Masks are required for visitors to the funeral home and those attending the services.

The family is receiving limited visitors at the residence during the hours of 1:00 and 7:00 PM; Masks are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.