Nathaniel Lawton -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE – Services for Mr. Nathaniel Lawton of Harleyville will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Chapel, St. George.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Nathaniel Lawton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

