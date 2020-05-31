Nathaniel Jamison -- Denmark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DENMARK -- The Rev. Nathaniel Jamison died May 27, 2020, at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center in Denmark.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Jericho Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Wright's Funeral Home of Denmark.

