Nathaniel Jamison -- Denmark

DENMARK -- The Rev. Nathaniel Jamison died May 27, 2020, at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center in Denmark.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Jericho Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Wright's Funeral Home of Denmark.

