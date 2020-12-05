Nathaniel Greene -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Nathaniel Greene, 57, of 151 Smiley Drive, Cordova, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his daughter's residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Chanita Jenkins, 212 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com