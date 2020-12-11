Nathaniel Greene -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel Greene, 57, of 151 Smiley Drive, Cordova, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. Prophetess Della Hampton is officiating.

Mr. Greene passed away Friday, Dec. 4, at his daughter's residence.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, with the Masonic turnout at 6 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Chanita Jenkins, 212 Faglier Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.