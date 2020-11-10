Nathaniel Gladden -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Nathaniel Gladden, 77, of 206 Bibleway Circle, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID 19 and asks all visitors to call prior to visiting at 803-655-5950 or 803-664-4778.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.