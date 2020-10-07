 Skip to main content
Nathaniel Davis -- Reevesville
REEVESVILLE -- Nathaniel Davis, 91, of Reevesville, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at NHC of Charleston.

Funeral services will be announced at a later time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

