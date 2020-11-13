Nathaniel 'Buster' Gladden -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel “Buster” Gladde Sr., 77, of 206 Bibleway Circle, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at New Bethany Baptist Church of Fort Motte, with the Rev. Frank Parker officiating.
Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
All COVID-19 precautions will be in place both at the funeral home during visitation and at the graveside during services to include masks and social distancing.
Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.