Nathaniel 'Buster' Gladden -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel “Buster” Gladde Sr., 77, of 206 Bibleway Circle, St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at New Bethany Baptist Church of Fort Motte, with the Rev. Frank Parker officiating.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place both at the funeral home during visitation and at the graveside during services to include masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

