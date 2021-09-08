Nathaniel Brown Sr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mr. Nathaniel Brown Sr., 72, of 1518 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call his wife, Cora Brown, 803-531-2764, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.