Nathaniel Brown Sr. -- Cordova
CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. Nathaniel Brown Sr., 72, of 1518 Cannon Bridge Road, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Brown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call his wife, Cora Brown, at 803-531-2764 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

