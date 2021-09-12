Nathaniel Brown Sr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mr. Nathaniel Brown Sr., 72, of 1518 Cannon Bridge Road, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in the Simmons Funeral Home chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.
Mr. Brown passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Friends and family may call his wife, Cora Brown, at 803-531-2764 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.