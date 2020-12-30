Nathaniel Booth -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. Nathaniel Booth, 60, of 5486 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, with the Rev. Alton Boomen officiating.
Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Washington, N.C.
Mr. Booth died suddenly on Dec. 23
Viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Randolph Funeral Home in Washington, N.C.
The family may be reached at mpbooth94@gmail.com.
