Nathaniel Benyard Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Mr. Nathaniel Benyard Jr., 60, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.
Friends may call the funeral home.
ORANGEBURG — Mr. Nathaniel Benyard Jr., 60, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.
Friends may call the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.