Nathaniel Benyard Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Mr. Nathaniel Benyard Jr., 60, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.

Friends may call the funeral home.

