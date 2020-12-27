Nathan S. Buckman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Nathan S. Buckman, 34, of 24 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, has died.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.
The family will be receiving guests at the residence of his father, Stepney Buckman Sr., 24 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Messages of condolences via phone may be sent to 803-378-4789.
Masks are required and all COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to.
