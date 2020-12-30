Nathan S. Buckman -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Nathan S. Buckman of St. Matthews will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Fort Motte.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both the funeral home during viewing and during graveside services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.