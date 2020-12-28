 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nathan S. Buckman -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Nathan S. Buckman -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Nathan S. Buckman, 34, of 24 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, has died.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

The family will be receiving guests at the residence of his father, Stepney Buckman Sr., 24 Ridgecrest Court, St. Matthews, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Messages of condolences via phone may be sent to 803-378-4789.

Masks are required and all COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News