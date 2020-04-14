Nathan E. Hughes -- Branchville
0 comments

Nathan E. Hughes -- Branchville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nathan E. Hughes

BRANCHVILLE -- Nathan E. Hughes of Branchville passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Surviving to cherish his memory are sons Hank (Pam) Hughes and Brian Hughes of Bowman; five grandchildren, Steven Hughes, Magan (Cody) Perian, Taylor and Ashton Bates, and Chandler Hughes and Nathan's great-granddaughter Lillyan Allette Hughes; sister, Judy Knight of Neeses; several nieces and nephews;, along with his too-many-to-count fellow hunting and fellow farming buddies; special friends Jordan and Amanda Johnson of St. Matthews; and Kathy Hutto of Springfield, Nathan's office manager and friend of more than 30 years.

Nathan was predeceased by his parents, Legrand and Virginia Hughes; his brothers, Legrand Jr. and Jody Hughes; and his brother-in-law, Willie Knight.

Friends and loved ones may call at the home of Brian Hughes at 1836 Bowman Branch Highway, Bowman, SC 29018.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington is charge of arrangements.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News