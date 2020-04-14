Nathan E. Hughes -- Branchville

Surviving to cherish his memory are sons Hank (Pam) Hughes and Brian Hughes of Bowman; five grandchildren, Steven Hughes, Magan (Cody) Perian, Taylor and Ashton Bates, and Chandler Hughes and Nathan's great-granddaughter Lillyan Allette Hughes; sister, Judy Knight of Neeses; several nieces and nephews;, along with his too-many-to-count fellow hunting and fellow farming buddies; special friends Jordan and Amanda Johnson of St. Matthews; and Kathy Hutto of Springfield, Nathan's office manager and friend of more than 30 years.