ORANGEBURG - Nathan Caldwell, 62, of 497 Bayne St., Orangeburg, SC, died at Agape Care, following an extended illness on March 17,2023.
Funeral sService will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Glovers Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Friends may call at the residence and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19 daily from 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.