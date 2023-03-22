Orangeburg -- Nathan Caldwell, 62, of 497 Bayne Street, Orangeburg, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at Agape Care following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Glover’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Glover’s Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glovers’ Funeral Home. The Family will receive limited guests daily from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.