Natasha O. Brown -- North

NORTH -- Graveside service for Natasha O. Brown, 48, of North will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Church of God by Faith Cemetery in North.

The family will receive friends at the residence from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. Please adhere to the precautions of COVID-19. Wear your mask when visiting, and if you are not feeling well, please do not visit.