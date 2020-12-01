 Skip to main content
Natasha O. Brown -- North
NORTH -- Graveside service for Natasha O. Brown, 48, of North will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Church of God by Faith Cemetery in North.

Mrs. Brown passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

The family will receive friends at the residence from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. Please adhere to the precautions of COVID-19. Wear your mask when visiting, and if you are not feeling well, please do not visit.

W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

