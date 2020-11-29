Natasha O. Brown -- North

NORTH -- Natasha O. Brown, 48, of North passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

Please adhere to the precautions of COVID-19.

Wear your mask when visiting and if you are not feeling well, please do not visit.